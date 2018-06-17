Abraxas Petroleum Co. (AXAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Abraxas Petroleum posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million.

AXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.70 price objective (up from $3.20) on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

Abraxas Petroleum opened at $2.62 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1,276.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 485,982 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 33.4% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 746,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 186,697 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 22.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,824,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 330,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 24.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 262.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,535 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

