ValuEngine Downgrades Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) to Sell

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

ALSWF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint security and data risk management, and endpoint management solutions for desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Data and Device Security, and Endpoint and Service Management.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.