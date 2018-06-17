Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Acacia Communications worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

In related news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 5,184 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $186,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,799 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $117,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,262. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Acacia Communications to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Acacia Communications to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Acacia Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Acacia Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Acacia Communications opened at $34.98 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.23 million. Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.