Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Acacia Communications (ACIA)

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 29th, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

Shares of Acacia Communications opened at $34.98 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Acacia Communications’s revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $140,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $789,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,786 shares of company stock worth $1,787,262 in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

