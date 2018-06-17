ACCO Brands (ACCO) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News articles about ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ACCO Brands earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.116483761214 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ACCO Brands remained flat at $$13.20 during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 614,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,524. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Joseph S. Pekala sold 20,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $276,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

