ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ACCO Brands worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,379,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,866,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph S. Pekala sold 20,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $276,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Noble Financial started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial set a $18.00 price objective on ACCO Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ACCO Brands remained flat at $$13.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 614,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,524. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

