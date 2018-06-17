Aces (ACES) Price Tops $0.0001

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Aces coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aces has traded down 16% against the dollar. Aces has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00036563 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00046591 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009431 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00089052 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012135 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00028624 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00410196 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aces Coin Profile

ACES is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces.

Aces Coin Trading

Aces can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aces should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aces using one of the exchanges listed above.

