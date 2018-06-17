Aces Price Hits $0.0001 (ACES)

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Aces coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aces has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aces has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aces alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009570 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00087776 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00029039 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00396739 BTC.

Aces Profile

ACES is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces.

Buying and Selling Aces

Aces can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aces directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aces should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aces using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Aces Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aces and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.