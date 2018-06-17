Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price

Headlines about Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aceto earned a news impact score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 43.7058106241836 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Aceto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 727,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,105. The company has a market cap of $124.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Aceto has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter. Aceto had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 28.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Aceto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.36%.

ACET has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aceto in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Aceto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.00.

Aceto Company Profile

Aceto Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Aceto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.