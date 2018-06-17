Aceto (ACET) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aceto earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 41.8473340221487 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Aceto traded up $0.21, reaching $4.03, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $124.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.65. Aceto has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter. Aceto had a negative net margin of 28.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Aceto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.36%.

ACET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aceto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Aceto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.00.

Aceto Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals.

