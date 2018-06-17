Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $13.02 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eaton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In other Eaton news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton opened at $79.25 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $69.82 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

