Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $4,548,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 487,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,643,433.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $7,796,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

