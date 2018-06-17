Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Headlines about Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acorda Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.1981061944933 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics traded down $0.35, hitting $31.15, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,839. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACOR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, insider Andrew A. Hindman sold 42,615 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,033,839.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $109,242.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 216,910 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $6,858,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

