Acorn International, Inc. Declares Special Dividend of $15.00 (NYSE:ATV)

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) announced a special dividend on Friday, May 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 15.00 per share on Friday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of Acorn International traded down $0.19, reaching $29.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 12,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,810. Acorn International has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $38.86.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acorn International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products; and third parties products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

