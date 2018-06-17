Insider Buying: Actuant Co. (ATU) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Director Alfredo Altavilla acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alfredo Altavilla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Actuant alerts:

On Monday, May 14th, Alfredo Altavilla acquired 2,000 shares of Actuant stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00.

Actuant stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. Actuant Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.57 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Actuant Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Actuant by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Actuant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,057,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Actuant by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,960 shares during the last quarter.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.