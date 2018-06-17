Acushnet (GOLF) versus ANTA Sports Products (ANPDF) Head to Head Contrast

Acushnet (NYSE: GOLF) and ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Acushnet and ANTA Sports Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 6.09% 11.21% 5.40% ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acushnet and ANTA Sports Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 0 5 4 0 2.44 ANTA Sports Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acushnet presently has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential downside of 6.40%. Given Acushnet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acushnet is more favorable than ANTA Sports Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Acushnet has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANTA Sports Products has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Acushnet pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ANTA Sports Products does not pay a dividend. Acushnet pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acushnet and ANTA Sports Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $1.56 billion 1.19 $92.11 million $1.23 20.33 ANTA Sports Products $2.47 billion 6.07 $457.02 million $0.17 32.88

ANTA Sports Products has higher revenue and earnings than Acushnet. Acushnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANTA Sports Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acushnet beats ANTA Sports Products on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs comprising drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist Golf Gear segment offers a portfolio of Titleist-branded performance golf gear products, such as golf bags, headwear, gloves, travel gear, head covers, and other golf gear products. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf shoes, gloves, and apparel under the FootJoy brand, as well as through eCommerce Websites. It sells its products through golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through other retailers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands. It also provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; and holds trademarks. The company offers its products through street stores, shopping malls, department stores, outlet stores, and e-commerce platforms, as well as online. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 9,467 ANTA stores; 1,086 FILA stores; and 64 DESCENTE stores. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China. ANTA Sports Products Limited is a subsidiary of Anta International Group Holdings Limited.

