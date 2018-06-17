CAS Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASM) Shares Bought by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CAS Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,216,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,998 shares during the period. CAS Medical Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 18.17% of CAS Medical Systems worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CAS Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Get CAS Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of CASM opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.34. CAS Medical Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. sell-side analysts expect that CAS Medical Systems Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAS Medical Systems Company Profile

CAS Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories, as well as offers FORE-SIGHT ELITE monitors. Its FORE-SIGHT absolute tissue oximeter provides non-invasive and quantitative measurement of oxygenation for cerebral tissue during surgery or critical care situations.

Receive News & Ratings for CAS Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAS Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.