Acuta Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,796 shares during the period. Viveve Medical comprises approximately 0.4% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 2.19% of Viveve Medical worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Viveve Medical by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 43.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 307,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 127,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIVE. Craig Hallum cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of VIVE stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.47. Viveve Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 269.24% and a negative return on equity of 437.98%. analysts predict that Viveve Medical Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

