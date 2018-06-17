Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

Adams Resources & Energy traded down $0.65, reaching $43.06, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $387.26 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil; and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk in the United States. Its Marketing segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana.

