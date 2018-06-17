Addus Homecare (ADUS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Stephens set a $56.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Addus Homecare opened at $56.35 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $658.84 million, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.52. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $109.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.25 million. equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $32,458.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.