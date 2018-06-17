BidaskClub Upgrades Addus Homecare (ADUS) to “Strong-Buy”

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, May 26th.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADUS. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $56.00 price objective on Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Addus Homecare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Addus Homecare traded down $0.30, hitting $56.35, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 45,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,533. The stock has a market cap of $658.84 million, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Addus Homecare has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.28%. equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus Homecare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $32,458.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 396,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102,388 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 33.1% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

