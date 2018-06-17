Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014,997 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 159,456 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.41% of Adobe Systems worth $435,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 12,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 85.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Systems traded down $6.28, hitting $251.82, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,052,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,011. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.29 and a 1-year high of $258.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe Systems to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe Systems from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.28.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,637,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,819 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,729. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

