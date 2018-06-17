Zacks Investment Research Lowers Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “ADP holds a dominant position in the payroll processing and HCM market, primarily due to its robust product portfolio. Acquisitions have also been a key growth catalyst for the company. Further, the company’s strong balance sheet enables it to continue with its shareholder friendly activities alongside strategic buyouts and investments on product development. In fact, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to, in a year's time. However, ADP faces significant competition in each of its product lines. Failure to meet varying client demands with updated technologies might reduce the demand for its solutions and services, thus hampering its position in the market. Further, the company’s dependence on its payroll, financial, accounting, and other data processing systems remains a concern.”

ADP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.00.

ADP stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $100.51 and a 52 week high of $141.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

In related news, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $1,124,696.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $346,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,488 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,915,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,481,000 after acquiring an additional 102,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,129 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,993,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,402 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,997,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129,143 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

