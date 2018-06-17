Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADRO. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Aduro BioTech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Aduro BioTech traded up $0.20, reaching $7.90, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 440,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,825. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $621.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 39.00% and a negative net margin of 455.58%. equities research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,596.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,300. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 2,294.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

