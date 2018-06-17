Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Receives $11.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Aduro BioTech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,596.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,300. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,656,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 614,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,282,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 983,906 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter valued at $7,501,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,356 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADRO stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 586,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,426. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 39.00% and a negative net margin of 455.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

