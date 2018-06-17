Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

Headlines about Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Advanced Drainage Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.1696752050917 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of WMS opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The construction company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 4th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $25,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 745,556 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,031,000 shares of company stock worth $29,686,220. Insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications in the United States and internationally. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

