Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Share Price

Media stories about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 46.3546752774999 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.87 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices traded up $0.09, hitting $16.34, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 77,612,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,995,948. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.25, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $182,356.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $266,986.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $1,491,639.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 521,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 735,812 shares of company stock worth $10,557,514. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.