Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.87 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Advanced Micro Devices traded up $0.36, reaching $15.25, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 81,930,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,867,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.80.

In other news, SVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $1,707,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,207,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,459.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 184,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $2,626,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,312 shares of company stock worth $6,696,139. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225,267 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,142,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,584 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,894,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $24,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

