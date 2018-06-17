Visa (V) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Visa by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $101,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.09.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.10. 10,044,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,948,305. The company has a market cap of $276.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

