Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Major Shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl Sells 25,000 Shares

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Advisors L.L.C. Jvl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 66,129 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $657,983.55.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 141,129 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $1,412,701.29.

On Friday, June 8th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 147,953 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,214.23.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 160,000 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,200.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 90,000 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $864,000.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 50,000 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $474,500.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 22,135 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $206,298.20.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 1,444 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $11,840.80.

On Thursday, March 29th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 11,919 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $97,020.66.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 2,926 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $23,612.82.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 21.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 487,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 657,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 53.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

