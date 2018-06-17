AEGON (AEG) Shares Gap Down to $6.30

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.30. AEGON shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 6558600 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEGON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

