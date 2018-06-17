Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aerohive Networks earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.6060162624795 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIVE. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Aerohive Networks from $5.25 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Get Aerohive Networks alerts:

Aerohive Networks traded up $0.01, hitting $4.26, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 244,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,501. Aerohive Networks has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Aerohive Networks had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Aerohive Networks’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Aerohive Networks will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerohive Networks news, SVP Alan Amrod sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $262,386.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerohive Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerohive Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.