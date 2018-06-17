Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) Position Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 58.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 308.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne opened at $29.49 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.03. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.68 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a positive return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

