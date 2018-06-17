NEA Management Company LLC Has $9.51 Million Stake in Affimed NV (AFMD)

NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,138,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC owned 8.24% of Affimed worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 817.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Affimed stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,221. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.60. Affimed NV has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Affimed had a negative net margin of 1,429.80% and a negative return on equity of 90.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. equities analysts anticipate that Affimed NV will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma.

