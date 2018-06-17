AFLAC (AFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “Aflac’s shares have performed better that the industry in a year's time. It will invest $250 million in different growth areas benefiting from an easy tax regime. Ample capital enables it to buy back shares and raise dividend payouts. Efforts to increase agent productivity, emphasis on sale of third-sector products, pull back on sale of first-sector products, and new products bode well for the long term. The U.S segment will remain strong on a number of growth initiatives. Aflac Inc.’s first-quarter 2018 earnings of $1.05 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.25% and increased 25% year over year. Results buoyed on favorable pretax margins and a lower effective tax rate as a result of tax reform. Nevertheless, persistently low interest rates in Japan have put pressure on revenue growth from the region.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on AFL. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on AFLAC to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.46.

AFL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 4,430,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.61%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,061,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,459,000 after buying an additional 26,264,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,631,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,215,000 after buying an additional 5,215,905 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 681.1% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 4,891,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,033,000 after buying an additional 4,264,932 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,070,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,639,000 after buying an additional 3,196,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,240,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,050,000 after buying an additional 3,103,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

