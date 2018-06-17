AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 29,998 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.6% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AbbVie worth $143,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $99.57 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $156.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.42 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.51.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

