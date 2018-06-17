Aggreko (ARGKF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, June 1st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aggreko from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 16th.

Aggreko opened at $9.33 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.67. Aggreko has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions ? Industrial, and Power Solutions ? Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

