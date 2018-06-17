AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGNC. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $21.25 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of AGNC Investment from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.55.

Shares of AGNC opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 122.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 746,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 235,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 57,645 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,339,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,507,000 after acquiring an additional 365,206 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

