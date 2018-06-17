Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of AEM traded down C$1.13 on Friday, hitting C$59.83. 1,646,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,630. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.04 and a one year high of C$64.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of C$731.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$705.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$77.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.20.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, insider Yvon Sylvestre sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$446,915.00. Also, insider Marc Legault sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.89, for a total transaction of C$608,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,037 shares of company stock worth $3,151,397.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

