Aion Price Reaches $1.47 (CRYPTO:AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00022564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BitForex, Radar Relay and Kucoin. Aion has a market capitalization of $236.09 million and $1.68 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003603 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00598381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00256632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094714 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 465,934,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,651,702 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.network. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BitForex, Kucoin, Koinex, Ethfinex, Liqui, Binance, IDEX, LATOKEN, Lykke Exchange and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

