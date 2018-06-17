Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, June 7th.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of ATSG opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $281,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,023.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $374,133 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,229.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,989,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 299.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 337,224 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 721,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 152,227 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 108,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.