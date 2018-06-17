AirSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $328,619.00 (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $28.51 million and $328,619.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AirSwap has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002924 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Gatecoin, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003563 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015401 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00585027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00258075 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00047733 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00094321 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Huobi, Liqui, OKEx, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.