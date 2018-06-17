Alcoa (AA) Trading Down 0%

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.03 and last traded at $45.34. 4,962,449 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 4,153,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.25 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Alcoa had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $112,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,398.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

