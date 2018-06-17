Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,615,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 1,479,000 shares.The stock last traded at $17.65 and had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALDR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.58.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.50). research analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 12,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $182,779.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,241.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark James Litton sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $405,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,049 shares of company stock valued at $805,303. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,849,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

