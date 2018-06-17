Keystone Financial Group Raises Position in Alerian MLP (AMLP)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Alerian MLP (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Alerian MLP were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP by 2.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,606,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,505,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 48,570 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP by 3.3% during the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 824,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP during the first quarter worth approximately $6,992,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP by 41.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 714,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 207,933 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP alerts:

Shares of Alerian MLP opened at $10.19 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Alerian MLP has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Alerian MLP Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.