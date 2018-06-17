Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $59,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,897,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities opened at $127.84 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $134.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $3,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,755 shares in the company, valued at $83,729,694.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $2,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,227,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,285 shares of company stock valued at $12,433,970 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $17.9 billion and an asset base in North America of 30.2 million SF as of March 31, 2018.

