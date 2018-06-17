Alexco Resource (AXU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $2.75 target price for the company.

Alexco Resource opened at $1.32 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Alexco Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 60.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

