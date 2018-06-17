Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Short Interest Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,086,912 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 1,033,761 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,286 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AXU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 282,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,288. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Alexco Resource in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

