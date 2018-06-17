Insider Buying: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Director Buys 7,700 Shares of Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) Director Masheed Hegi Saidi bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,151.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities traded up C$0.16, reaching C$12.71, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,723,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,393. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of C$12.18 and a one year high of C$14.40.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$625.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$571.20 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.