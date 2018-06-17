Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Sold by Kayak Investment Partners LLC

Kayak Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 9.8% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after buying an additional 4,561,249 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8,940.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,979,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,724,000 after buying an additional 2,946,365 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,055,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,502,000 after buying an additional 1,122,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,080,000 after buying an additional 1,050,234 shares during the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.